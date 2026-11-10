Shafaq News- Damascus

The Syrian army moved five tanks previously held by the now-dissolved Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the Qamishli countryside to Aleppo province on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

A Shafaq News correspondent in Syria saw the army moving tanks and other heavy military equipment out of Al-Hasakah province in the country’s northeast. The army used the international highway to move a military bulldozer, an artillery gun, and two trucks loaded with ammunition, according to the source.

The SDF’s handover of weapons and heavy military equipment to the Syrian army was part of implementing the comprehensive agreement signed by the Syrian government and the SDF on January 29, 2026, the source said. Syrian media reported the SDF began handing over some of its heavy weapons in early September. The handovers included heavy weapons and ammunition, along with tanks, armored vehicles, and other military vehicles, most of which had belonged to the former Syrian government’s army.