Shafaq News- Nineveh

The planned investment project in Mosul's forest area will preserve existing green spaces, with residential apartments limited to 8%-10% of the development, Nineveh Investment Commission Chairman Harith Faris Al-Bakhou told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The area falls under a master plan approved by Mosul's Urban Planning Directorate and municipality, which prohibits construction in designated forest zones while allowing restaurants, cafes, halls, and other recreational facilities in specific sections, Al-Bakhou said.

The planned development, located at the edge of the forest area, has received legal approvals without changing the land's designated use. Residential and hotel facilities have been added to the project, covering roughly 20 dunams.*

However, the project's final design still awaits official approval, with the residential component limited to a small number of apartments. Most of the development will be dedicated to green spaces and tree planting, alongside the hotel facility.

Read more: Mosul launches first forest project on city’s west side in over 70 years

1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²