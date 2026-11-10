Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

The number of fires in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province has fallen 85% so far in 2026 due to stepped-up field inspections and outreach on safety and fire prevention, provincial civil defense director Mustafa Mahmoud Thalj told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026

Thalj said the percentage was the only figure available and that he lacked detailed counts to compare fires before and after the safety measures.

The directorate conducted inspections and safety campaigns at commercial buildings, government offices, schools, and hospitals to improve compliance and reduce fire hazards, Thalj explained. Its teams hold safety talks in schools at the start of the academic year and run seminars and field exercises at government institutions and sites with large numbers of people. At hospitals, they hold maintenance workshops and check safety systems.

The activities continue year-round and are tailored to the type and needs of each institution. They aim to raise awareness of fire risks and teach people how to prevent fires and respond to emergencies. According to Thalj, continued outreach and periodic inspections are central to reducing incidents and protecting lives and property.

On November 3, Thalj revealed that the directorate had inspected 9,671 public and private facilities since 2025 and closed 3,336 of them for safety violations. The directorate had also referred 52 cases to courts and another 86 to committees that rule on violations.