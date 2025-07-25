Fires erupt across Iraq, hitting a company and school

Shafaq News – Nineveh/Dhi Qar/Al-Anbar

A massive fire tore through a commercial company dealing in electrical and construction materials in Nineveh province on Friday, causing financial losses exceeding 300 million Iraqi dinars, according to a security source.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire was sparked by an electrical short circuit. The source added that residents and the al-Shamal municipality were able to extinguish the flames, as civil defense teams were notably absent from the scene.

In Dhi Qar province, authorities reported a second school fire on the same day. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, according to a local security official.

Meanwhile, in al-Anbar province, emergency crews contained a restaurant fire caused by another electrical short circuit. No injuries were reported. The incident marks the fourth unexplained fire in Fallujah and Ramadi this week. Although there have been no casualties, the fires have resulted in considerable property damage.

These latest incidents come in the wake of Iraq’s deadliest fire in years, a hypermarket blaze in Kut that claimed over 60 lives.