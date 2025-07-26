Fires, closures hit multiple Iraqi provinces

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Over 170 facilities were shut down in Dhi Qar and multiple fires reported across Iraq on Saturday, amid rising concerns over infrastructure safety and regulatory enforcement.

According to officials and civil defense sources, the closures affected private hospitals, medical centers, and commercial malls that failed to meet safety requirements. Governor Mortada al-Ibrahimi said the shutdowns followed inspection campaigns and would remain in place "until all legal and technical standards are fulfilled."

In response to the province’s deepening water shortages, al-Ibrahimi also ordered emergency measures to restore supply to treatment stations and instructed teams to remove illegal connections disrupting fair distribution. "Technical committees were assigned to inspect structurally vulnerable buildings and take preventive action where needed."

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a private medical complex in Tikrit of Saladin province, resulting in property damage. The cause remains under investigation.

In Baghdad, a malfunctioning generator sparked a blaze that destroyed several units, civilian vehicles, and a nearby home.

Kirkuk also recorded damage after an electrical short in a cooling unit triggered a fire at a mosque, heavily affecting the structure.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Fires continue to pose a challenge for Iraq. In the last three years alone—excluding the Kurdistan Region—more than 55,000 fires were reported, leaving hundreds dead and causing extensive economic losses.