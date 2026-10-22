Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Civil Defense Directorate announced on Thursday a comprehensive plan to improve safety at schools and universities in Baghdad and other provinces, highlighting the dangers posed by prefabricated classrooms and buildings at risk of collapse.

Brig. Gen. Nawwas Sabah Shakir, the directorate’s head of media and public relations, told Shafaq News that protecting students was a top priority. He outlined three main pillars designed to strengthen fire prevention and emergency preparedness.

Shakir said the directorate was stepping up on-site inspections under Civil Defense Law No. 44 of 2013, which sets safety requirements for various sectors.

Particular attention is being given to prefabricated classrooms, which are vulnerable to fires, as well as schools built of mud and buildings at risk of collapse.

The directorate also submits a detailed annual report to the Ministry of Education through the Ministry of Interior, documenting key safety indicators and inspection findings that require follow-up, Shakir added.

Under the plan’s second pillar, the directorate continues to organize training and awareness programs for teachers and students at different educational levels.

These programs aim to promote a culture of prevention, help participants avoid common causes of accidents, and provide practical training in emergency response and organized evacuations. They also stress the importance of equipping educational institutions with fire extinguishers and maintaining them regularly.

For the third pillar, Shakir said the directorate was working to introduce a dedicated civil defense curriculum into school education. The proposed curriculum would teach students the basics of safety, emergency response, and first aid.

Shakir urged the Ministry of Education to prioritize the initiative, saying it could help protect students and their families by reducing hazards in schools.