Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq projects more than $2.5 billion in annual state revenue from the mobile phone and information technology sectors starting in 2027, Communications and Media Commission (CMC) chief executive Baligh Abu Kalal told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Abu Kalal said the commission was implementing a plan to generate state revenue from the two sectors, adding that such revenue had previously been "zero." He did not specify the exact revenue streams covered by the projection or the period to which the comparison applied.

In a September 18 statement, the CMC said it had discussed with the Finance Ministry ways to increase state revenue, simplify customs procedures for telecommunications equipment, and attract investment.