Shafaq News- Baghdad

Chinese exports to Iraq fell by 31.7% in the first nine months of 2026, dropping to $8.9 billion from $13 billion during the same period last year, according to Chinese customs data.

The sharpest declines were concentrated in machinery and construction materials.

Imports of machinery and equipment fell 49%, iron and steel 56%, steel products 36%, and electrical equipment 35%. Excavation and grading equipment imports dropped 86%, cranes 97%, and generators 64%.

Air conditioner imports declined from $932 million to $367 million, accounting for approximately 14% of the overall drop in Chinese exports to Iraq.

In contrast, vehicle imports surged 84% to $635 million, becoming Iraq's largest import category from China for the first time. Other consumer and food imports, including clothing, poultry and sunflower seeds, remained stable or recorded modest growth.

The share of imports accounted for by the 10 largest product categories also rose from 24.5% to 26.9%.