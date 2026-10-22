Shafaq News- Erbil

The 18th Erbil International Book Fair attracted large numbers of families, students, researchers and intellectuals on Thursday, the event’s second day.

Held under the slogan “I Am Kurdish,” the fair brings together more than 400 publishers from 18 countries and includes cultural seminars, book signings and a wide selection of Arabic and international titles.

Shafaq News toured the exhibition halls to document the activity and events on the fair’s second day.

Visitors began arriving in the morning, filling the aisles between exhibition stands. History, philosophy, fiction and humanities titles were among the best-selling categories, while publishers offered promotions and discounts to encourage reading and book purchases.

Samer Mohammed, a sales manager at an Arab publishing house, said his company takes part in the fair every year. He praised this year’s organization and noted growing interest in reading among Kurdish and Iraqi audiences.

Mohammed also noted particularly strong interest in translated works on intellectual subjects and contemporary literature, adding that Erbil serves as a platform for cultural exchange.

Writer and researcher Rebwar Ahmed described the fair as more than a place to buy books. He called it an annual cultural event that brings together intellectuals from across Iraq, the Kurdistan Region and the Arab world.

Ahmed said the fair’s large number of participating publishers and its “I Am Kurdish” slogan reflected Erbil’s cultural identity, emphasizing the role of books in confronting intellectual challenges.

Larin Abdullah, a university student visiting the fair, said she had eagerly awaited its opening after it was postponed from its original date. She attended with friends on the second day to buy novels from world literature and psychology books.

Abdullah praised the lively atmosphere and said the discounts had helped visitors purchase new titles they had been hoping to find.

The fair runs for 10 days, with daily hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Upcoming events include cultural seminars, poetry readings, and book signings with prominent literary figures.