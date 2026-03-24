Erbil book fair postponed as regional tensions escalate

Shafaq News- Erbil

Organizers of the Erbil International Book Fair postponed the event scheduled for April 4–18, citing security concerns linked to escalating regional tensions.

In a formal notice, the fair’s administration said the decision was taken in light of ongoing developments in the region and the need to ensure the safety of participants and proper organization of the event.

Organizers said a new date will be announced later and that publishers and attendees will be notified once it is set.

The postponement comes as Iraq and the Kurdistan Region face a wave of missile and drone attacks following the outbreak of US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, raising concerns over public safety and large gatherings.