Iranian ballistic missile strike kills six Peshmerga fighters in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Ministry of Peshmerga said six of its fighters were killed and 30 others wounded early Tuesday after six Iranian ballistic missiles hit two military positions in the Soran area.

The strikes targeted the 7th Infantry Division headquarters of the First Region and a unit from the 5th Infantry Division operating within the Soran administration, north of Erbil.

The First Area Command of the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces indicated earlier that the first strike occurred at 01:50 a.m., when five rockets hit the headquarters, followed by a second attack at 02:50 a.m., when another rocket landed near the site within the boundaries of Kalkin village.

On March 22, a booby-trapped drone struck a Peshmerga command headquarters on Mount Qarachogh near the disputed Makhmour district, injuring three personnel, and another drone targeted a Peshmerga position in the Chamchamal district of al-Sulaymaniyah province.

“The Kurdistan Region reserves the right to respond to any attack targeting its territory or population,” the ministry added, calling for keeping the Kurdistan Region away from broader regional conflicts.