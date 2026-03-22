Drone attack targets Peshmerga site in Iraq’s Al-Sulaymaniyah

Drone attack targets Peshmerga site in Iraq’s Al-Sulaymaniyah
2026-03-22T10:49:16+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone attack targeted a Peshmerga position in Chamchamal district, al-Sulaymaniyah province, on Sunday, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga said.

In a statement, the ministry said “outlawed terrorist groups” carried out a new attack the previous night using an explosive-laden drone against a Peshmerga site on the outskirts of Chamchamal. It also renewed its call on Iraq’s commander-in-chief of the armed forces to put an end to what it described as unjustified attacks targeting Peshmerga positions.

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