Drone strike on Peshmerga HQ injures three near Makhmour in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Erbil

A booby-trapped drone struck a Peshmerga command headquarters on Mount Qarachogh, near the disputed Makhmour district, injuring three personnel, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The aircraft hit the command post of the 3rd Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade, positioned on the mountain overlooking Makhmour in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province, the source indicated.

No immediate information was available on the damage or those responsible for the attack.

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