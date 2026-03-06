Drone strike hits PMF base in Nineveh’s capital

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A suicide drone struck a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site north of Mosul, the capital of Iraq’s Nineveh province, causing material damage without casualties, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The explosive-laden drone hit a facility of the PMF’s 50th Brigade in the village of Batnaya within Tal Keif district. Security authorities opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and identify those responsible.