Kurdistan Region president: Iran acknowledged “mistake” in Peshmerga strike

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Wednesday that Iran has acknowledged that a recent missile strike on Peshmerga forces was a mistake.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a funeral for six Peshmerga fighters killed in the Iranian attack in Soran, Barzani said Iranian officials “admitted the error, expressed regret, and pledged an investigation into the incident.” He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government is awaiting the outcome of the inquiry after receiving assurances that the circumstances of the strike would be clarified.

He also called on the Iraqi government to act on its constitutional responsibilities, urging it to stop the “outlaw groups” attacks targeting the Region.

“The Kurdistan Region’s security falls under Baghdad’s authority and should be enforced firmly.”

Read more: Caught between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates escalating US-Iran confrontation