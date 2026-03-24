Iraqi Presidency condemns strike on Peshmerga in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Presidency on Tuesday condemned the strike targeting Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region that killed six fighters and injured 30 others, rejecting attacks on the country’s security forces.

In a statement, the Presidency described the Peshmerga as “a fundamental pillar of the national defense system,” highlighting their role in combating terrorism and maintaining stability, while calling for stronger coordination among national actors to protect sovereignty.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Peshmerga said six Iranian ballistic missiles struck two military positions in the Soran area, targeting the 7th Infantry Division headquarters of the First Area and a unit from the 5th Infantry Division north of Erbil.