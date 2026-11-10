Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Volunteers and activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah announced a relief initiative on Tuesday to help flood-affected residents in Erbil, with 20 to 30 volunteers registered and free transportation, food, essential supplies, and accommodation provided for participants.

Speaking at a press conference, Alan Qadir, a participant in the initiative, said volunteers would depart at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Organizers are coordinating with Erbil Municipality to identify affected areas and homes in need of assistance, with volunteers set to remove mud, clean houses, and support affected families based on priorities set by local authorities. Registration remains open, and the initiative could expand to provide additional forms of assistance.

Beyond addressing flood damage, the campaign seeks to strengthen cooperation and solidarity within the community, particularly during times of crisis, Qadir said.

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