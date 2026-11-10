Shafaq News- Nineveh

Media platforms and social networks are being used for blackmail, defamation, and abuse; the Nineveh branch of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate warned on Tuesday, describing this conduct as a “serious affront” to journalism and a breach of its professional standards and ethics.

In a statement, the branch said it had recently observed such conduct by some bloggers and publishers and, in some cases, by people affiliated with journalism or the media. Those involved used the platforms for defamation and blackmail and to direct abuse at individuals, institutions, and national, religious, and social figures, damaging their reputations and standing, according to the union. They also “distorted facts, presented information selectively, and misled the public to advance personal aims or secure personal gains.”

The union urged journalists, media workers, publishers, and content creators to adhere to media ethics, carefully verify information with reliable sources before publishing, and avoid taking statements out of context or distorting facts for improper gain.

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