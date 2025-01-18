Iraq’s LPG vehicle consumption exceeds 300M liters in 2024

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Oil Products Distribution Company announced a significant rise in the consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for vehicles during 2024, with usage exceeding 327 million liters across all provinces.

The Ministry of Oil has expanded LPG filling stations to meet demand, with the number of distribution points rising to 125 – 72 operated by the Distribution Company and 53 by the Gas Filling Company. The ministry reported a significant increase in LPG reserves, stating, “The country’s LPG storage has risen to over 133,000 tons, with production exceeding 7,000 tons daily.”

Director General Hussein Talib attributed the rise to the environmentally friendly nature and affordability of LPG, priced at just 200 Iraqi dinars (0.15 US cents) per liter, as well as the ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote its use. “This demand has prompted the ministry to increase the number of filling stations and ensure consistent supply,” he said.

To accommodate the surge in demand, new outlets were established in December 2024 in Wasit, Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin provinces, with additional outlets under construction, according to Anmar Ali Hussein, General Manager of the State Company of Gas Filling and Services.



