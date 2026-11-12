Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between Erbil, Baghdad, and Ankara to promote regional peace, security, and stability, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said on Thursday.

The two officials met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkiye, where they also discussed other issues of mutual interest, although the statement provided no further details.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و وەزیری دەرەوەی تورکیا جه‌خت له‌ هاریکاریی هاوبه‌ش ده‌که‌نه‌وه‌ https://t.co/08fHof4B9a https://t.co/YHUpa278Jc — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) November 12, 2026

During the conference, Barzani also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss regional stability and climate cooperation. His talks with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa focused on Kurdish rights in Syria, while separate meetings with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin addressed cooperation and coordination between Ankara, Baghdad, and Erbil.