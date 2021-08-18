Bafel Talabani heads a meeting for the party's senior officials

Shafaq News/ The Co-leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, chaired a meeting of senior officials in the political headquarters of the party in the Kurdistan Region's capital city, Erbil.

The meeting was attended by the member PUK's Supreme Politburo, Arsalan Bayez; member of the acting commission in the party's Politburo, Darbaz Kosrat Rasool; member of the Politburo, Saadi Ahmed Beerah; Kurdistan's Parliament Speaker, Rewaz Faiaq; and Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani.

According to the statement of the Party, the meeting discussed the internal affairs of the party, its preparations for the Iraqi Parliamentary elections, and the ways to put forward successful elections.

Talabani highlighted the reformative work inside the party's institutions, stressing that the PUK has taken a series of measures to protect its status and preserve the national yields and values.

"The Co-leader asserted that PUK is not a property of any group. We will not allow history full of sovereignty to be wasted. What we have done is to protect the Martyrs Party, and will never again become a victim of private goals and personal interests."

On the issue of elections, he said, "Kurdistan Alliance is for the sake of and unity of our people, and we will make every effort to make the Alliance a success and work together for a stable and secure Kurdistan."