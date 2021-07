Shafaq News/ The Co-President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, ordered removing the pictures of himself and his cousin, the other Co-President of the PUK, Lahur Sheikh Zangi Talabani, from all the headquarters of the party and public places.

The effective immediately order stipulating keeping the pictures of the PUK founder, the late President of Iraq, Jalal Talabani.