Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) said it arrested a municipal official in Kirkuk on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe from a resident seeking to build a commercial property.

The official, who heads Kirkuk’s Fourth Municipal Sector, demanded $6,000 and an iPhone 18 Pro Max in exchange for allowing construction on Al-Quds Street without interference, according to the Commission.

After receiving information about the reported extortion and obtaining judicial authorization, investigators set up a sting operation at the agreed payment location, catching the official as he received part of the bribe. A Kirkuk judge handling corruption cases subsequently ordered his detention pending further investigation.

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