Protesters in Dhi Qar block electricity over water shortages

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a security source in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq, reported that dozens of residents of Al Hassan village in Sayed Dakhil district, east of Nasiriyah, organized an angry demonstration due to water scarcity.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “The protesters cut off electricity to Governor Mortada Al-Ibrahimi’s home and village by surrounding the power station in Sayed Dakhil.”

“The head of Dhi Qar Council, Abdul Baqi Al-Omari, intervened to restore order, resolve the electricity issue affecting the governor’s village and home, and directed the immediate installation of a temporary water pipe until a permanent solution is developed by high authorities,” he added.

Notably, Iraq's water crisis, exacerbated by extreme heat and infrastructure challenges, has led to ongoing protests, especially in rural areas and in Dhi Qar, a key site of the 2019 pro-reform protests. During summer months, when temperatures exceed 50°C, residents frequently protest for improved power and clean water services.