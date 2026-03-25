Iran denies talks with US despite ceasefire plan reports

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Iran has not undergone any negotiations with the United States, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Amir Moghadam said on Wednesday, rejecting reports of ongoing talks despite mediation efforts.

According to Iranian outlets, Moghadam dismissed claims made by US President Donald Trump that Iran is currently negotiating, adding that current diplomatic moves by regional states aim to “prepare the ground” for dialogue, not conduct negotiations.

Meanwhile, Axios and CNN said Iran has conveyed distrust of Trump’s proposals, citing recent US military deployments. According to the reports, Washington has proposed a 15-point plan, including a one-month ceasefire leading to talks that could be hosted by Pakistan, covering Iran’s nuclear program, support for allied groups, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.