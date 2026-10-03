Shafaq News

England thrashed Croatia 7-0 on Saturday while Spain beat Czechia 3-1 to maintain its perfect start to the UEFA Nations League, leaving Spain top of Group A3 on nine points and England second on six.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice each for England in Rijeka, with Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, and Morgan Rogers also on target as Croatia suffered its heaviest-ever defeat.

Spain made it three wins from three in Oviedo through goals from Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Mikel Merino. Czechia pulled one back through Jiri Slama before Ladislav Krejci was sent off late in the match. The team now leads Group A3 with nine points, followed by England on six, Croatia on three, and Czechia without a point.

In League B Group 1, Switzerland maintained its perfect record with a 2-1 comeback win over Slovenia. Zan Vipotnik gave the visitors an early lead before an Erik Janza own goal and Dan Ndoye’s strike turned the match around.

Scotland earned its first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory away to North Macedonia. Kieron Bowie opened the scoring before John McGinn converted a second-half penalty, with captain Andy Robertson making his 100th Scotland appearance.

Elsewhere, Finland beat Albania 2-1, Belarus defeated San Marino 4-0, Iceland beat Bulgaria 3-0, and Estonia edged Luxembourg 1-0.