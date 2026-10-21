Shafaq News- Basra

No confirmation yet of an attack on an oil tanker near Al-Faw, in Iraq’s southern Basra province, an Iraqi source told Shafaq News on Wednesday, adding that available information doesn’t confirm the reported strike occurred within Iraqi territorial waters.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an unidentified projectile struck a tanker 30 nautical miles southeast of Al-Faw port. UKMTO said the incident occurred on October 20. All crew members were safe, and no damage or environmental impact was reported.