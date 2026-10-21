Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq recorded approximately 45.355 trillion dinars ($29.84 billion) in federal budget revenues through the end of August 2026, with oil accounting for around 77% of total state revenue, according to Finance Ministry data.

Reviewed by Shafaq News, the figures show that oil revenues reached approximately 34.726 trillion dinars ($22.85 billion), while non-oil revenues totaled around 10.629 trillion dinars ($6.99 billion), representing about 23% of the total.

Total expenditure, meanwhile, reached approximately 75.787 trillion dinars ($49.86 billion), leaving a budget deficit of around 30.432 trillion dinars ($20.02 billion) during the first eight months of the year.

Employee compensation accounted for the largest share of current spending, at approximately 40.994 trillion dinars ($26.97 billion), followed by social welfare expenditure at around 18.443 trillion dinars ($12.13 billion). Grants, subsidies, interest payments, and other expenses totaled approximately 6.011 trillion dinars ($3.95 billion).

Spending on commodity supplies reached around 2.454 trillion dinars ($1.61 billion), while expenditure on services totaled approximately 156 billion dinars ($102.6 million). Maintenance of assets accounted for about 48.5 billion dinars ($31.9 million).

Debt servicing totaled approximately 7.561 trillion dinars ($4.97 billion) through the end of August, while capital expenditure stood at around 30.1 billion dinars ($19.8 million), according to the ministry’s economic classification of spending.

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