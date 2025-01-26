Iraqis bear the brunt of government’s fiscal crisis as fees surge

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government’s recent decision to impose increased taxes and service fees has sparked widespread criticism from citizens, lawmakers, and experts. The measures, intended to address Iraq’s growing budget deficit, have been criticized for disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income families, adding to the financial strain during an already challenging economic period.

Root Causes: Budget Deficit and Economic Dependency

Iraq’s economic challenges are deeply rooted in its dependency on oil revenues, which account for 90% of the country’s state income. This reliance has made the economy highly vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices, leading to recurring budget deficits. In 2023, Iraq faced a deficit equivalent to 7.7% of its GDP. Efforts to diversify income streams have been insufficient, with a modest 22% rise in tax revenues in 2024 failing to address a projected budget deficit of 64 trillion dinars ($49.3 billion).

The 2024 federal budget, estimated at 211 trillion dinars ($161 billion), assumes an oil price of $70 per barrel. While oil prices currently hover above this figure, fiscal constraints remain tight. Domestic borrowing has surged to over 70 trillion dinars ($53.8 billion) to cover operational expenses, underscoring the unsustainable nature of current fiscal policies. Experts warn that Iraq’s financial challenges could deepen in 2025 as global oil prices are expected to decline further.

Impact of Tax Hikes on Everyday Iraqis

The new taxes and fees target essential services, placing an immediate financial burden on Iraqi citizens. For example, utility bills now include a surcharge of 2,000 dinars (approximately $1.37), while notary fees have risen from 1,000 dinars ($0.68) to 20,000 dinars ($13.70). Court fees have tripled to 6,000 dinars ($4.11), leaving many struggling to keep up.

“Court fees used to be 1,000 or 2,000 dinars, but now they’ve surged to 6,000 dinars,” said Abu Aqeel, a resident of Karbala. “Families like mine simply cannot afford these sudden increases.”

The financial strain has led to public frustration and protests, with citizens decrying the government’s inability to address their economic hardships.

Government’s Defense: A Necessary Move?

The government has defended the fee increases as necessary measures to boost state revenues and address liquidity shortages. The proposed “Law on Service Fees” grants ministers, governors, and other officials the authority to impose or modify fees.

MP Mohammad Jassim Al-Khafaji emphasized the urgency of this law, stating, “The government insists on this law because the country’s financial situation is dire.”

Despite this defense, critics argue that the lack of transparency and accountability undermines public trust. “Amid allegations of corruption and wasteful spending, it is difficult to convince citizens that these fees are for their benefit,” Al-Khafaji added.

Expert Criticism: Economic and Legal Concerns

Economists have labeled the fee hikes as a regressive measure that neglects Iraq’s long-term stability. Mustafa Hantoush, an economic expert, warned that these policies deepen poverty, which already affects 40% of the population in some provinces. “Raising taxes and fees without addressing systemic inefficiencies only exacerbates inequality and poverty,” he told Shafaq News.

Hantoush urged the government to “focus on diversifying the economy by investing in agriculture, industry, and transportation to create sustainable jobs.” Additionally, he highlighted “systemic corruption” in key revenue streams, including oil sales and currency exchanges, as “a significant drain on public finances.”

Legal experts have also raised concerns about the constitutionality of the fee increases. Article 28 of Iraq’s Constitution requires taxes and fees to be imposed or amended through enacted laws.

Mohammed Jumaa, a legal expert, argued, “Imposing fees without legal approval is essentially an illegal tax on citizens,” calling on Parliament to block the legislation, describing it as “a violation of constitutional safeguards.”

Calls for Change and Sustainable Solutions

Lawmakers and labor committees urge the government to adopt alternative strategies that alleviate the financial burden on citizens. Jassem Al-Mousawi, a member of the Parliamentary Labor Committee, emphasized, “The focus should be on alleviating the financial strain on Iraqis, not exacerbating it.”

Al-Mousawi called for ministries to identify sustainable revenue sources, such as enhancing non-oil sectors and combating corruption. He also announced plans to “summon ministry representatives to ensure accountability and transparency in government spending.”

The Bigger Picture: Structural and Policy Challenges

The fee hikes are part of broader economic and structural challenges facing Iraq. While the government aims to diversify revenue streams, efforts have been slow and insufficient. Economists have repeatedly called for reforms to reduce dependence on oil revenues and address inefficiencies in public spending.

Corruption remains a significant obstacle, with billions of dollars lost annually due to mismanagement and embezzlement. Without addressing these systemic issues, experts warn that Iraq’s financial crisis will persist, with low- and middle-income families bearing the brunt of the burden.

Looking Ahead: Fiscal Challenges in 2025

As Iraq prepares for 2025, fiscal challenges are expected to intensify. Global oil prices are predicted to decline, further straining the country’s budget. In this context, the government’s reliance on measures like tax hikes may prove unsustainable, potentially fueling more public discontent.

To avoid a deeper economic crisis, Iraq must implement comprehensive reforms. These include diversifying the economy, reducing corruption, and improving transparency and accountability in public finances. Without such measures, the cycle of budget deficits and economic instability is likely to continue.