Shafaq News- Sanaa

Armed individuals boarded and took control of a cargo ship off Yemen on Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, citing the ship’s captain.

UKMTO WARNING 225-26 Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/hef6S847ie #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/uvpKK5Zh6W — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 28, 2026

The boarding took place at 6:30 a.m. GMT, about 64 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf. UKMTO said authorities were investigating and advised vessels in the area to proceed with caution. Its alert gave no details on the ship’s identity, the crew’s condition or who was behind the boarding.

In a separate incident on November 17, UKMTO said security guards aboard a vessel prevented armed men in a small boat from boarding off Al-Mukalla, Yemen.