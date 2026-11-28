Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose in Baghdad and fell in Erbil on Saturday, hovering around 843,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 847,000 IQD per mithqal, up from 843,000 IQD on Thursday. The buying price was 843,000 IQD.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 817,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 813,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for 850,000–860,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold of the same purity sold for 820,000–830,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices fell, with 22-carat gold selling at 931,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 890,000 IQD and 18-carat at 763,000 IQD.