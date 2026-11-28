Shafaq News- London

US forces drove away about six drones near RAF Lakenheath in eastern England on November 13, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the incident.

Personnel at the Suffolk base were told to shelter in place. Britain’s Ministry of Defence told Reuters that British police and US Air Force security personnel responded to reports of unauthorized drone activity and that the base quickly returned to normal security procedures. The US Air Force said no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected.

The Financial Times sources said Iran was suspected of a link to the incident. The drones’ origin and payload remain unclear.

RAF Lakenheath houses the US Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing and has nearly 7,000 personnel.

In a separate incident in September, British police arrested five men after three vans were spotted near RAF Fairford in southwestern England. British prosecutors later charged two men with national security offenses and alleged a link to Iranian intelligence. Tehran denied involvement in the Fairford incident. US President Donald Trump said the threat prompted Washington to withdraw its B-1 bombers from the base.