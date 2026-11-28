Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Karbala

Iraq’s parliamentary education committee will contact health and education officials to review school precautions against meningitis, committee member Shaimaa Abdul Sattar Nima told Shafaq News.

Nima said the committee would monitor developments and work with officials to protect students and staff from infection, adding that isolating students with meningitis was among the options subject to medical advice.

On November 26, Wasit provincial council member Habib Al-Badri told Shafaq News that about 30 students had contracted meningitis in the province and that about 15 people, including students, had died. On Friday, Wasit’s education directorate postponed daily and monthly exams for two weeks, deferred parent-teacher meetings, and suspended morning assemblies, school trips, extracurricular activities, and religious coming-of-age celebrations for girls. A security source in the provincial council said the council and the directorate were also considering a 10-day suspension of classes at public and private schools.

In Najaf, a local source told Shafaq News that five people had contracted meningitis and one had died. Provincial authorities said they had recorded no new cases and that tests had yet to establish whether the person who died had meningitis, while in Dhi Qar, which borders Wasit, provincial council health committee chairman Ahmed Al-Khafaji said the council had received no reports of cases from the health department and would continue monitoring the situation with health officials.

For Ruqayya Salman, a Karbala resident, the worry is how many hours children spend with classmates each day. She called for closer coordination among officials, more health checks and awareness campaigns, and regular updates and health guidance for parents. Keeping schools clean, disinfected, and well ventilated would help protect students and reassure families, she told Shafaq News.

In Baghdad, Abu Ali told Shafaq News that protecting children should be the priority, urging health and education officials to strengthen precautions and monitoring in schools, act quickly on suspected cases, and tell parents which symptoms warrant medical attention. “Families need to see clear steps to protect their children.”

Dr. Ali Abu Tahin told Shafaq News that meningitis can have bacterial or viral causes and that its severity varies by type. He urged anyone with symptoms to seek medical care promptly, citing fever, headache, vomiting, and sometimes a rash. Children, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses are among those at greater risk of complications.

Some infections that cause meningitis can spread through close contact, Abu Tahin noted, emphasizing good hygiene, ventilation, and adherence to health guidance. Routine vaccines protect against several causes of meningitis, while other vaccines are used in specific circumstances.