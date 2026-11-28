Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar fell against the Iraqi dinar on Saturday, trading around 166,000 dinars per $100 in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the rate at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges fell to 166,000 dinars per $100, down from 169,450 on Thursday.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold dollars at 166,500 dinars per $100 and bought them at 165,500.

In Erbil, selling and buying prices stood at 166,200 and 166,100 dinars per $100, respectively.