Shafaq News- Manchester

Manchester United has exercised a one-year option to extend captain Bruno Fernandes’ contract through June 2028, UK media reported.

The Portugal midfielder signed the deal in August 2024. It was due to expire in June 2027, which would have allowed him to agree in January to join an overseas club on a free transfer the following summer. United could still sell him in 2027.

Fernandes said in Lisbon on November 24 that talks over a longer deal could wait while he focused on helping United win again. The club was 19th in the Premier League with one win from 11 games.

The following night, the 32-year-old scored both goals in United’s 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting, taking his tally to 115 goals in 343 appearances since he joined United from the Lisbon club in January 2020.