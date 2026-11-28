Shafaq News- Basra

On Saturday, the Iraqi security forces launched an operation in the southern province of Basra, home to most of Iraq's oil production and its main export terminals.

A security official involved in the operation told Shafaq News that it aims to track illicit networks and monitor pipelines and loading facilities.

Saturday's operation follows a series of anti-smuggling measures in Basra, including inspections of fuel tanker yards earlier this week. On Thursday, Baghdad's Central Criminal Court sentenced 11 people to 15 years each in prison for smuggling oil to neighboring countries. A security source linked those convicted to a smuggling network operating in Basra.

Read more: Basra security forces seize four oil-smuggling trucks