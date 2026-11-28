Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition said Saturday its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) toward the Riyadh region.

التحالف: الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخ طواف (كروز) أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه منطقة الرياض. https://t.co/4cV1DDzrpX — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 28, 2026

Saudi civil defense separately lifted overnight warnings for the Eastern Province and Al-Kharj.

In Yemen, Houthi-affiliated media reported three airstrikes in Mokha district in Taiz province.

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government said they repelled a Houthi attack in Al-Misrakh district, south of Taiz, after hours of fighting. Separately, the office monitoring the siege of Taiz said a Houthi drone strike killed three civilians in the city on Friday night, Yemen Daily News reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said a projectile struck the Jazan refinery on Thursday, killing a Nepalese worker, injuring several others and temporarily halting some operations. Later that day, the coalition said it had destroyed 50 targets it described as Houthi military sites in Yemen’s Sanaa, Hodeidah and Saada provinces.