Shafaq News- Basra

Inspectors found private farms on land reserved to protect crude oil pipelines in Iraq’s Basra province, the provincial council’s security committee chairman, Aqeel Al-Furaiji, told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Some of the farms had been there for years, Al-Furaiji said, although the campaign had so far recorded no oil smuggling or similar breach in the province. The inspections began in Al-Barjisiya and Khor Al-Zubair, specifically the Al-Khuwaysat oil area, and cover oil facilities, pipeline routes, and the surrounding land, with teams checking for activity that could “threaten the pipelines” or allow smuggling or tampering with oil facilities.

Al-Furaiji said Basra Oil Company is responsible for keeping the restricted land clear of structures and other activities, and blamed shortcomings in its administrative and legal procedures for allowing the farms to remain. He called for the encroachments to be removed while security teams continue inspecting pipeline routes and pursuing those involved in oil smuggling.

Atheer Nouri, head of the company’s oil pipelines section, told Shafaq News that field inspections had also identified private farms encroaching on land set aside to protect the pipelines. The company plans to form a committee to identify the encroachments and work to remove them to restore the protected areas, keep farming and other unauthorized activities outside them, and reduce the risk of oil smuggling or pipeline tampering.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, also Iraq’s commander-in-chief, expanded his anti-smuggling measures from Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) to parts of Kirkuk after an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. On November 24, he ordered the removal of some security and administrative officials, directed federal authorities to take over all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region, and required federal Oil Ministry approval for crude oil and petroleum product exports from the region, according to his military spokesman Sabah Al-Numan.