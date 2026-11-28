Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Senior leaders in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) are set to meet in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Saturday to discuss the dispute with Iraq’s federal government ahead of national talks in Baghdad on December 1, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) official Saadi Ahmed Pira told Shafaq News.

Pira said President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani would meet PUK leader Bafel Talabani and Kurdistan Regional Government Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani at the PUK Political Bureau’s headquarters.

The meeting will cover disagreements between Baghdad and Erbil over oil, border crossings and constitutional powers, along with recent political developments.

Tensions rose on Tuesday after Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region and gave the federal Oil Ministry sole authority to approve exports of crude oil and petroleum products. He also directed the ministry to manage its oilfields in areas under the Kurdistan Region’s security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala.

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Kurdish leaders rejected the directives. President Barzani rejected the “military language” toward Kurdistan and called for its constitutional status to be respected.