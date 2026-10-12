Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran rejected on Monday a British accusation that Tehran was behind a security incident at RAF Fairford, a Royal Air Force base in southwest England, used by the US for bomber deployments.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned British officials’ claims of Iranian involvement in the incident. “London and those who planned and carried out this fabricated operation bear responsibility for the consequences of these lies,” the ministry said, calling the British allegations a “vile conspiracy” aimed at advancing what it called an anti-Iran campaign.

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه در محکومیت اتهام‌زنی بی‌اساس انگلیس علیه ایران ..عملکرد #انگلیس در جعل ادعاهای امنیتی علیه سایر کشورها- که در مواردی منجر به تنش‌ و درگیری‌های خسارت‌بار در منطقه غرب آسیا شده است- بر کسی پوشیده نیست و دولت انگلیس مخل صلح و امنیت بین‌المللی پاسخگو باشد.. https://t.co/aI0iAHREEL — وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) October 12, 2026

Earlier today, 29 countries, including Britain and the US, issued a joint statement backing London’s conclusion that Iran was involved in the Fairford incident.

The dispute follows the US withdrawal of all 12 B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham claimed that there were “strong indications” that Iran played a role.Tehran denied involvement and summoned British Ambassador Hugo Shorter over the allegations.