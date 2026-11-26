Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 843,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 843,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 839,000 IQD, up from 834,000 IQD on Wednesday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 813,000 IQD and was bought at 809,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 845,000 and 855,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold ranged between 815,000 and 825,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also rose, with 22-carat gold selling at 942,000 IQD, 21-carat at 900,000 IQD and 18-carat at 772,000 IQD.