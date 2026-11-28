Shafaq News- Babil

Iraqi security forces arrested 10 suspected members of an oil-smuggling network and discovered a punctured oil pipeline in Al-Iskandariyah, northern Babil province, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The arrests come as Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, also commander-in-chief of the armed forces, expands a crackdown on oil smuggling that began in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), also in Babil province, and later extended to parts of Kirkuk following an investigation into smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. On November 24, he ordered the dismissal of nine security and administrative officials, directed federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region, and required federal Oil Ministry approval for crude oil and petroleum product exports from there.