Shafaq News- Babil

Babil’s newly elected Governor Mahdi Al-Ardawi announced on Tuesday that his administration had prepared a list of development and public service priorities for an upcoming cabinet session in the province, seeking federal approval and funding to revive stalled projects.

During a press conference, Al-Ardawi said the local government was working with political blocs and the Provincial Council to secure ministry-led projects and restore outstanding budget allocations. He also pledged greater transparency, stronger public oversight, and closer coordination with government institutions to improve their performance.

Al-Ardawi succeeded Ali Turki, who resigned on November 12 following controversy over petroleum product smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, in northern Babil. The Provincial Council accepted Turki’s resignation and elected his successor during an extraordinary session.