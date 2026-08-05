UKMTO: Explosion near tanker off Yemen
2026-08-05T17:04:17+00:00
Shafaq News- Aden
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Wednesday it had received a report of an explosion near a tanker 95 nautical miles (176 km) southeast of Aden, a key port city in southern Yemen.
UKMTO WARNING 106-26Click here to view the full warning⤵️https://t.co/iEt5aG0Mru#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/6QeQIOu6qd— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) August 5, 2026
The agency did not identify the tanker or provide details on damage, casualties or the cause of the explosion.