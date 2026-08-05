UKMTO: Explosion near tanker off Yemen

UKMTO: Explosion near tanker off Yemen
2026-08-05T17:04:17+00:00

Shafaq News- Aden

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Wednesday it had received a report of an explosion near a tanker 95 nautical miles (176 km) southeast of Aden, a key port city in southern Yemen.

The agency did not identify the tanker or provide details on damage, casualties or the cause of the explosion.

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