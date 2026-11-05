Shafaq News- Moscow

Iranian National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Thursday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow focused on the post-war phase and security arrangements in the region.

Rezaei told reporters that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had asked him to deliver a message to Putin "as soon as possible,” adding that the Russian president had pledged to provide "all possible assistance" to end the war.

The discussions covered ways to address Iran's gas shortage and plans to build natural gas pipelines from Russia to Iran, he revealed.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported, citing five officials familiar with negotiations between the United States and Iran, that Tehran is reviewing a series of proposals submitted by mediators that could shape the future of its nuclear program.

The officials, including one American and two Iranians, described the development as a potential breakthrough in diplomatic efforts to end the war between the two countries.

According to the officials, Iran's willingness to resume engagement in nuclear negotiations, following weeks of refusing to make concessions, suggests that recent mediation efforts have achieved some progress.

Qatar has led the latest diplomatic initiative aimed at preventing a return to full-scale military confrontation.

The officials described the conditions presented to Tehran as concrete proposals but did not provide further details about their content. They added that Qatar had conducted intensive diplomatic efforts over the past week, including participation in two rounds of talks in Tehran and hosting a third round in Doha.