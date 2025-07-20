Putin meets Iran's Larijani for nuclear talks

Shafaq News – Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin held an unannounced meeting in Moscow with Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Kremlin announced on Sunday, citing discussions focused on Tehran’s nuclear program and broader regional developments.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that Larijani provided an update on the evolving regional landscape, including recent movements related to Iran’s nuclear file. Putin, in turn, reaffirmed Russia’s longstanding position in favor of regional stability, urging for a political resolution to nuclear-related tensions.

The encounter followed days after Moscow rejected reports suggesting Putin had urged Tehran to accept a US-brokered proposal limiting uranium enrichment.

Separately, a German source informed AFP that Britain, France, and Germany are preparing to reopen dialogue with Tehran in the coming days. Iran, however, has signaled unwillingness to reengage under current conditions. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ruled out the prospect of resumed talks, stating that discussions with Western powers could only proceed once they are ready to offer what he described as a “mutually beneficial” framework.

Tehran continues to assert that its nuclear activities are intended solely for civilian purposes and rejects accusations of seeking to develop nuclear weapons.