First Putin-Macron call in years covers Ukraine, Iranian nuclear program

Shafaq News – Paris/Moscow

In their first phone call in three years, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke for two hours on Tuesday, discussing the war in Ukraine and Iran’s nuclear program, according to a statement from the Élysée Palace.

The Élysée said Macron urged Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine "as soon as possible." Regarding Iran, both leaders agreed to coordinate their positions and maintain communication shortly.

Based on a separate statement from the Kremlin, Putin stressed that any resolution to the Ukraine conflict must be "comprehensive, address the root causes, and reflect realities on the ground."

The Kremlin added that Putin told Macron the West had been building a hostile base in Ukraine for years, a situation he claimed would prolong the fighting.

Relations between Macron and Putin have gone through several phases. The two maintained relatively strong ties before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and they continued communicating in the early months of the war. However, diplomatic and personal relations deteriorated sharply, with no direct contact until this latest call.