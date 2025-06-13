Macron warns of "very dangerous" mideast after Iran strikes

Shafaq News/ On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the coming hours in the Middle East are “very dangerous,” confirming that France did not participate in Israeli strikes on Iran but made clear that Paris would join in defending Tel Aviv if Tehran launches an attack.

In a briefing, Macron expressed serious concern over Iran’s nuclear program, describing recent findings from the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tehran’s nuclear activities as “extremely worrying.”

He also noted that Iran has enriched uranium to a level capable of producing a nuclear weapon, exceeding the limits set by the 2015 nuclear agreement by 40 times.

These remarks came in the wake of Israel’s Rising Lion Operation, which targeted military and nuclear sites across Iran, including locations in Natanz, Fordow, and key areas in Tehran, Hamedan, and East Azerbaijan province. Iranian media confirmed the deaths of several senior IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

As tensions mounted, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed that Israel would face “severe punishment” in response to the strikes. Tehran’s retaliatory operation, named “The Severe Punishment,” was later confirmed by Iran’s official news agency. So far, three salvoes of missiles have been launched toward Israel