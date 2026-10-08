Shafaq News- Ashgabat

Iran has not left negotiations with the United States and is currently compiling proposals for review through mediators, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday.

Meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan, Pezeshkian said, “Every time we were negotiating, the United States attacked us, yet we never left the negotiating table.” The Iranian president called for an end to the war and respect for Iran’s rights, warning that continued unilateral action by Washington would make a near-term end to the conflict unlikely.

Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support at the United Nations, where Moscow has opposed Western efforts to restore sanctions on Iran and condemned US-Israeli strikes on the country.

Russian news agencies quoted Putin as telling his Iranian counterpart that Moscow was prepared to take all necessary steps to help bring the conflict involving Iran to an end.