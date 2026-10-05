Shafaq News- Tehran

Renewed conflict has repeatedly followed moves by Iran and the United States toward negotiations, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.

“We have repeatedly demonstrated our good faith regarding our nuclear activities and undergone the most extensive inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency,” Pezeshkian told reporters, adding that every time the agency’s inspectors came, Iranian nuclear sites and scientists were identified, then the sites were bombed and the scientists assassinated.

“There is no point in negotiating with an enemy that carries out assassinations, imposes sanctions and exerts pressure every day, and violates its commitments,” he added.

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Ali Abdollahi stated in a message carried by Iranian media that Tehran is prepared to confront any threat and that another war against Iran would affect all sides.

The Jerusalem Post separately reported that the USS Theodore Roosevelt was heading to the Middle East for an extended deployment, while the USS Makin Island amphibious ready group was carrying the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, including about 2,200 Marines and other personnel, along with roughly 2,000 sailors aboard its three ships.